A week-long virtual experience designed to connect, inspire and acknowledge women in event marketing
LADIES, IT’S BEEN A YEAR. LET’S WRAP UP 2020 AND GET READY FOR 2021—TOGETHER.
Women in Events Week is a virtual event designed to fit your schedule. Go all-in on a full roster of daily engagements including morning workouts, small group discussions, panels and happy hours. Or, squeeze us into your schedule and catch the rest later on demand. All content will remain available to attendees for one month after the event.
NETWORKING EXPERIENCES
Build your networks with speed networking and small-group discussions
professional development
Get the insights you need to do great work in 2021 and beyond
executive thinking and ideas.
Hear what top women in events will be focusing on in the year ahead
wellness and self-care.
Join your peers for daily yoga sessions and interactive happy hours
Free Child Care
Give yourself some mental space while your kids engage in a fun virtual activity
10:30-11:00 AM ET: YOGA AND MEDITATION
For our West Coast early birds and our East Coast ladies on “quarantine time” (no judgment), start your day a little sweaty and a lot more centered while you get to know other women in experiential. A professional yoga instructor will guide you through a combination of postures and poses to help you stretch and strengthen. We’ll end with a quiet meditation to help you forget your inbox (for a few minutes, anyway). All skill levels are encouraged and welcome.
Featuring:
- Eve Bond, EveBond Fitness
11:30-12:00 PM ET: MENTAL FITNESS TOOLS FOR WOMEN IN EVENTS
Kick off Women in Events week by giving your overworked mindset a much-deserved reset in this 45-minute “Mental Fitness” class led by a certified life coach. Learn practical, life-changing tools that will teach you how to organize your mind into five interrelated components that can change how you react and engage with life’s most challenging moments. Hear how you can create greater self-awareness and be more decisive about your purpose. Walk away with new perspectives and insights that will help you feel more empowered and able to create career and personal results—even in the midst of a pandemic.
Featuring:
- Carol Swain, VP of Strategic Accounts, Sparks, Certified Life Coach
12:30-1:00 PM ET: PANEL: WOMEN IN EVENTS STATE OF THE UNION
Kick off your Monday with our signature Women in Events “power half hour” as industry luminaries take a critical look at what’s working, what’s not and how to make progress in 2021 and beyond. Get inspired, motivated and armed with actionable insights you can use as you set your strategies—and mindset—for 2021. Watch for more details!
12:30-1:30 PM ET: CHILDCARE: FUN FOR YOUR KIDS, UNINTERRUPTED TIME FOR YOU
Get the iPad set up in another room and let our professionals entertain and engage your little ones in our daily one-hour childcare Zooms. Your kids can craft, sing, dance and have fun while you sharpen your skillset for the future. Appropriate for all children ages 2-7. Brought to you by Treasure Trunk Theatre.
Today’s Theme: Fairytale Camp! Join us for a day of daring dragons, unique unicorns and ravishing royal adventure! Kiddos can grab their favorite crown, jewels, magic wand – or anything that makes them feel like they are ready for the ball.
1:00-1:30 PM ET: SPEED NETWORKING AND SMALL GROUP DISCUSSIONS
In this 30-minute session, you can choose to: 1. Participate in a series of self-directed back-to-back five-minute speed networking mini-meetings. Or, 2. Participate in a small group Zoom discussion on some of the most pressing topics for women in the industry. Today’s topic:
- Salary Negotiation… and Other Tough Conversations: How to set yourself up for success when money and career advancement is on the line.
1:30-2:00 PM ET: TAKE A WALK WITH AN EXEC’ PODCAST
Put on your favorite “workleisure” pants, grab your earbuds and get outside for a little audio learning—on the go. Our WIE podcast series features candid conversations with top female event executives from some of the biggest brands in experiential.
Featuring:
- Helen Stoddard, Head of Global Events and Experiential Marketing, Twitter
2:00-3:00 PM ET: 2020 WOMEN IN EVENTS PANEL
Every year Event Marketer recognizes a small group of outstanding women in the industry. Be among the first to get to hear from this year’s Women in Events in our annual panel. Get candid insights on everything from salary negotiation to surviving in a pandemic, and participate in a lively Q&A where anything goes. Things are about to get real, ladies!
Featuring:
- Som Puangladda, VP-Global Marketing, GumGum
- Anna Karefa-Johnson, Director of Events and Experiential Marketing, Overtime
- Rachel Espersen, Lifestyle Marketing, Engagement and Partnerships, Lexus
- Keirsten Hammett, Partner, Head of Production, Proscenium
- Dior George, US Marketing Supervisor, Multicultural Engagements, McDonald’s
3:00-4:00 PM: MEETING WITH A MENTOR
You’ve got questions for senior women in the industry? We’ve got answers. Bring your burning career questions to this interactive “ask her anything” session.
Featuring:
- Erin McElroy, Program Director-Digital & Event Innovation, IBM
4:00-5:00 PM ET: WOMEN IN EVENTS HAPPY HOUR
Bring your laptop into your kitchen (or your bar, if you have one, you lucky lady) to mix up a delicious cocktail or mocktail and appetizer with the help of a professional mixologist who specializes in recipes that feed the mind, body and soul. We’ll send you your ingredient shopping list the week before so you can hit the grocery store. Then all you have to do is shake, mix and spend an hour getting to know your fellow women in events.
Featuring:
- Erin Pellegrin, Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Manager for Unite for HER
10:30-11:00 AM ET: YOGA AND MEDITATION
For our West Coast early birds and our East Coast ladies on “quarantine time” (no judgment), start your day a little sweaty and a lot more centered while you get to know other women in experiential. A professional yoga instructor will guide you through a combination of postures and poses to help you stretch and strengthen. We’ll end with a quiet meditation to help you forget your inbox (for a few minutes, anyway). All skill levels are encouraged and welcome.
Featuring:
- Eve Bond, EveBond Fitness
11:30-12:30 PM ET: ‘TAKE A WALK WITH AN EXEC’ PODCAST
Put on your favorite “workleisure” pants, grab your earbuds and get outside for a little audio learning—on the go. Our WIE podcast series features candid conversations with top female event executives from some of the biggest brands in experiential.
12:30-1:30 PM ET: CHILDCARE: FUN FOR YOUR KIDS, UNINTERRUPTED TIME FOR YOU
Get the iPad set up in another room and let our professionals entertain and engage your little ones in our daily one-hour childcare Zooms. Your kids can craft, sing, dance and have fun while you sharpen your skillset for the future. Appropriate for all children ages 2-7. Brought to you by Treasure Trunk Theatre.
Today’s Theme: Winter Wonderland Camp! On Tuesday, we will be celebrating the season with a snow-covered adventure! Kiddos can bring a snow hat, mittens or a scarf to wear as we embark on a journey to a Winter Wonderland.
12:30-1:00 PM ET: ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION: KEY MARKETING LESSONS FROM 2020
It’s been a year like no other. Listen in as this power panel discusses what they learned and how they’ll apply those insights to their 2020 event programs. Hear how you can transform your 2020 challenges into opportunities and listen in as our panelists discuss some of the programs they loved and executed—and how they’ll inform the best work of 2021. The best is yet to come! (We promise.)
Featuring:
-
Christine Ngo Isaac, Brand Director, Head of U.S. Consumer Engagement, Moët & Chandon at LVMH
-
Kim Aimi, Senior Director, Experiential – Global Product Marketing, Visa
- Caren Holmes, Senior Experiential Producer, The Clorox Company
1:00 PM-2:00 PM ET: SPEED NETWORKING AND SMALL GROUP DISCUSSIONS
In this 30-minute session, you can choose to: 1. Participate in a series of self-directed back-to-back five-minute speed networking mini-meetings. Or, 2. Participate in a small group Zoom discussion on some of the most pressing topics for women in the industry. Today’s topic:
- Creativity and Idea Generation: How to stay curious and innovative when events are on pause.
2:00-3:00 PM ET: 2020 WOMEN IN EVENTS PANEL
Join us for part two of our annual Women in Events panel discussion where we introduce you to more of this year’s outstanding group of female marketers. Ask candid questions and get candid answers on everything from parenting in a pandemic to advancing your career in events. Nothing’s off the table at this lively annual discussion.
Featuring:
- Keitha Blackburn, Manager-Experiential Marketing, Porsche
- Jenn Artura, Senior Director-Global Events, Incentives & Executive Programs, Veritas
- Lyndi Bell, Experiential Marketing Manager, Chaco
- Keirsten Hammett, Partner, Head of Production, Proscenium
3:00-4:00 PM ET: MEETING WITH A MENTOR
You’ve got questions for senior women in the industry? We’ve got answers. Bring your burning career questions to this interactive “ask her anything” session.
Featuring:
- Shenique Coston, VP-Experiential Marketing, Empire State Development
4:00-4:30 PM ET: LIVE DJ DANCE BREAK
Turn up your audio, get to know a few new industry friends and enjoy a live 30-minute DJ set. It’s been a long year—take a few minutes to have some fun and dance around your living room like no one’s watching. Watch for the official Women in Events Playlist and let us know what you’d like to hear!
10:30-11:00 AM ET: YOGA AND MEDITATION
For our West Coast early birds and our East Coast ladies on “quarantine time” (no judgment), start your day a little sweaty and a lot more centered while you get to know other women in experiential. A professional yoga instructor will guide you through a combination of postures and poses to help you stretch and strengthen. We’ll end with a quiet meditation to help you forget your inbox (for a few minutes, anyway). All skill levels are encouraged and welcome.
Featuring:
- Eve Bond, EveBond Fitness
11:30 AM-12:00 PM ET: ‘TAKE A WALK WITH AN EXEC’ PODCAST
Put on your favorite “workleisure” pants, grab your earbuds and get outside for a little audio learning—on the go. Our WIE podcast series features candid conversations with top female event executives from some of the biggest brands in experiential.
12:30-1:30 PM ET: CHILDCARE: FUN FOR YOUR KIDS, UNINTERRUPTED TIME FOR YOU
Get the iPad set up in another room and let our professionals entertain and engage your little ones in our daily one-hour childcare Zooms. Your kids can craft, sing, dance and have fun while you sharpen your skillset for the future. Appropriate for all children ages 2-7. Brought to you by Treasure Trunk Theatre.
Today’s Theme: Space Camp! Blast off with us! Wednesday’s class will be out of this world with an adventure straight to infinity & beyond. Kiddos can grab a helmet or any other gear they might need on this outer-space journey.
12:30-1:00 PM ET: MASTER CLASS: DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
While women in the industry have made great strides in gender equality, that fight’s not over. And for women of color, it’s just getting started. In this fireside chat, you’ll learn what tools you have at your disposal to support women and people of color in your organization and at your events—and why women will ultimately lead the way.
Featuring:
-
Taylor Nguyen, Head of Experiences & DEI at Next Events & Strategic Initiatives, Google Cloud
1:00-2:00 PM ET: SPEED NETWORKING AND SMALL GROUP DISCUSSIONS
In this 30-minute session, you can choose to: 1. Participate in a series of self-directed back-to-back five-minute speed networking mini-meetings. Or, 2. Participate in a small group Zoom discussion on some of the most pressing topics for women in the industry. Today’s topic:
- Parenting in a Pandemic: This chat’s for you, moms. Share what’s working. Commiserate on the biggest challenges.
2:00-3:00 PM ET: PANEL: MARKET LIKE A MOTHER
Parenting in a pandemic? Yeah, we feel you. Don’t miss this first-ever collab between Event Marketer and sister publication Chief Marketer as we introduce the inaugural Market Like a Mother panel. These women have been selected by their peers as leaders in their marketing organizations—and at home. Hear what their secrets are to professional success and sanity in the post-pandemic era.
Featuring:
- Kelly Gillease, CMO, NerdWallet
- Angela Burgin Logan, Director of Marketing, AT&T
- Christine Ngo Isaac, Brand Director, Head of U.S. Consumer Engagement, Moët & Chandon at LVMH
3:00-3:30 PM ET: MEETING WITH A MENTOR
You’ve got questions for senior women in the industry? We’ve got answers. Bring your burning career questions to this interactive “ask her anything” session.
Featuring:
- Tracey Shechtman, VP-Global Experiences + Brand Partnerships, American Express
4:00-5:00 PM ET: WOMEN IN EVENTS TRIVIA CHALLENGE
Calling all type-As and smarty-pants’: in this fun virtual challenge, we’ll test your skills and knowledge in events and popular culture in a super fun and highly interactive game of trivia. Great prizes include Soul Cycle gift certificates, fully loaded Women in Events gift boxes and gift certificates to Drizly.com.
1:00-1:30 PM ET: SPEED NETWORKING AND SMALL GROUP DISCUSSIONS
In this 30-minute session, you can choose to: 1. Participate in a series of self-directed back-to-back five-minute speed networking mini-meetings. Or, 2. Participate in a small group Zoom discussion on some of the most pressing topics for women in the industry. Today’s topic:
- Perfecting your Resting ‘Game’ Face: How to strike the right balance between being confident and sensitive in tough situations.
2:00-2:45 PM ET: MEETING WITH A MENTOR
You’ve got questions for senior women in the industry? We’ve got answers. Bring your burning career questions to this interactive “ask her anything” session.
Kim Aimi
Senior Director, Experiential-Global Product Marketing
Visa
Eve Bond
Yoga Instructor
EveBond Fitness
Kelly Gillease
CMO
NerdWallet
Erin mcelroy
Program Director, Digital & Event Innovation
IBM
Tracey Schectman
VP, Global Experiences & Brand Partnerships
American Express
Jenn Artura
Senior Director, Global Events
Veritas Technologies LLC
Shenique Coston
Vice President, Experiential Marketing
Empire State Development
Keirsten Hammett
Partner, Head of Production
Proscenium
Christine Ngo Isaac
Brand Director, Head of U.S. Consumer Engagement
Moët & Chandon at LVMH
Helen Stoddard
Head of Global Events & Experiential Marketing
Twitter
Lyndi Bell
Experiential Marketing Manager
Chaco
Rachel Espersen
Lifestyle Marketing, Engagement and Partnerships
Lexus
Caren Holmes
Senior Experiential Producer
The Clorox Company
Taylor Nguyen
Head of Experiences & DEI at Next Events & Strategic Initiatives
Google Cloud
Carol Swain
VP of Strategic Accounts
Sparks, Certified Life Coach
Jenifer Bice
Senior Director, Event Solutions
Walmart
Manasi Gangan
Founder & President
Nested Bean
Anna Karefa-Johnson
Director of Events & Experiential Marketing
Overtime
Erin Pellegrin
Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Manager
Unite for HER
Jessica Heasley
Group Editor & Publisher
Event Marketer, Chief Marketer
Keitha Blackburn
Manager, Experiential Marketing
Porsche
Dior George
U.S Marketing Supervisor
McDonald’s
Angela Burgin Logan
Director of Marketing
AT&T
Som Puangladda
VP, Global Marketing
GumGum
RACHEL BOUCHER
Executive Editor
Event Marketer
